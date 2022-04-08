Barclays Lowers Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target to €35.00

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.65) to €48.00 ($52.75) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bouygues currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Get Bouygues alerts:

BOUYF remained flat at $$35.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bouygues (Get Rating)

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.