Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($83.52) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($86.81) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €74.40 ($81.76).

ETR BAS opened at €50.35 ($55.33) on Friday. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.90) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($80.09). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €59.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

