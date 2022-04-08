Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €81.57 ($89.64).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC8 shares. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €61.00 ($67.03) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($62.64) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($78.02) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BC8 stock opened at €48.07 ($52.82) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €40.82 ($44.86) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($76.44). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

