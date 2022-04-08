Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for VP (LON:VP)

VP (LON:VP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.18) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:VP opened at GBX 870 ($11.41) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. VP has a 12-month low of GBX 800 ($10.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,070 ($14.03). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 896.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 949.73. The firm has a market cap of £349.34 million and a PE ratio of 21.32.

Get VP alerts:

About VP (Get Rating)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.