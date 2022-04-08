Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for LendInvest (LON:LINV)

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.61) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LendInvest stock opened at GBX 198 ($2.60) on Friday. LendInvest has a 12-month low of GBX 190 ($2.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 229.60 ($3.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 201.88. The company has a current ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 20.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,064.52. The company has a market cap of £272.64 million and a PE ratio of 20.63.

Get LendInvest alerts:

About LendInvest (Get Rating)

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company provides short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also offers fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendInvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendInvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.