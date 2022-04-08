BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.17% from the company’s current price.

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,162,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,063. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,600 shares of company stock worth $2,982,980. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after buying an additional 1,143,706 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

