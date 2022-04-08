BitTorrent (BTTOLD) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.85 Billion

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and $18,630.00 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.01 or 0.00224370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007563 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005642 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent (New) (BTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005170 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000820 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002272 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004486 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTTOLD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

