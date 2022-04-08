Boosted Finance Price Hits $1.37 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (BOOST) traded up 42.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $82,032.48 and approximately $35,717.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003212 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.66 or 0.07546951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.68 or 1.00266347 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

