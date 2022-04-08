Boson Protocol Price Reaches $1.02 on Top Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00002382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $77.93 million and $1.63 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Boson Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00263284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004809 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000660 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.41 or 0.00666997 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boson Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boson Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.