Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($93.41) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €70.06 ($76.99) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.76.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.