Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($93.41) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNR. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €70.06 ($76.99) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($61.81). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €77.76.

Brenntag Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

