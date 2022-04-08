Brokerages Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Airgain reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Airgain in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In related news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Airgain by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.13. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

