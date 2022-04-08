Cardano Price Hits $1.05 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion and $881.48 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002451 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.87 or 0.00201219 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00023168 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00385680 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00052293 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

