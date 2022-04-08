City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stock Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.66% of City Office REIT worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIO opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

