CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.38) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 262.24 ($3.44) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £761.27 million and a PE ratio of 7.96. CMC Markets has a 52-week low of GBX 212.50 ($2.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.19). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 239.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 249.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

