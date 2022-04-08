Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 30,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

