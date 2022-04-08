Colorado Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,102 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

