Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Comerica worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Comerica by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,892 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Comerica by 76.3% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMA opened at $88.21 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

