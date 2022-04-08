Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 13,136 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,136 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 18.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 137,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 21,559 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 196,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth $4,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,600.00.

NYSE BTI opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

