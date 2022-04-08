Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,797 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total value of $2,053,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $398.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.77 and a 12 month high of $422.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.24 and its 200 day moving average is $382.84.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.64.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

