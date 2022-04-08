Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,245 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Alliant Energy worth $7,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

