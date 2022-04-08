Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,938 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.97% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,436,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 260,641 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 961,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 238,488 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

IYM opened at $148.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.86 and a 200-day moving average of $136.32. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $121.75 and a 52 week high of $152.22.

