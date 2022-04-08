Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $625.30 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $558.77 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $649.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $735.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $256.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

