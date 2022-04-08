Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 189.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,083 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

