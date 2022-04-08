Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

FNDF stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average is $32.79. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $34.94.

