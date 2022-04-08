Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,135 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.58 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.92 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

