Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $8,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

NGG opened at $79.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $59.53 and a 12-month high of $80.17.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

