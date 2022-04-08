Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.