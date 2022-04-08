Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,382,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $409.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.40.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $302.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.30 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

