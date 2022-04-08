Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.11 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.39% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

