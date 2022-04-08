Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.12 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYT. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYT opened at $243.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.93.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

