Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 871,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $7,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1,817.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GUT opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $8.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

