Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of BATS:NULG opened at $60.07 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89.

