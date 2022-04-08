Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after acquiring an additional 861,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $119.53 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 7.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $122,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,018 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

