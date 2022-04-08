Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.82 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

CGW stock opened at $52.05 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $48.90 and a 1-year high of $60.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average is $56.06.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.