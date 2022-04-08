Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.90 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in JD.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $57.10 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.65.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.