Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KKR opened at $55.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.71. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.