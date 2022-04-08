Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 665.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,550 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.31% of LendingClub worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $722,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in LendingClub by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 109,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 112.47 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $262.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $57,616.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $235,869.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,818 shares of company stock worth $468,001 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

