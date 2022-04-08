Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 68,606 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $2,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

RIVN stock opened at 39.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 33.46 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RIVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $115.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 91.67.

About Rivian Automotive (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.