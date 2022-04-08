Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 16,919 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,655,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,916,000 after acquiring an additional 438,892 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,400,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after acquiring an additional 635,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,778,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,585,000 after acquiring an additional 620,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,742,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $162,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,574 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 138.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

