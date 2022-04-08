Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 92,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $343.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.34 and a 200 day moving average of $360.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $299.68 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.77.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

