Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 12,231 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,217 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,231 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 58,605 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 12.4% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 25,332 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($65.93) to €65.00 ($71.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.52.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $115.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.