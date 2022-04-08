Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.23% of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNRG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000.

NYSEARCA:CNRG opened at $88.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.92. SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $112.87.

