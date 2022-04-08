Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,352 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $201,972,000 after buying an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,249,000 after buying an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,361,109 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $112,319,000 after buying an additional 160,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $86.53 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $189,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock worth $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

