Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,861 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.22% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, CFO William C. Losch III acquired 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Williams III acquired 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,025 shares of company stock worth $580,835 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.30. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.41 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

