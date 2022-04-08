Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the mining company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03.

Shares of BVN traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.77. 1,568,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,401. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.67.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $253.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 419.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,188 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 52,635 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,989 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,844 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 237,002 shares during the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.10 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

