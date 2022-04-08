Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.72 Per Share

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $18.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.00. 736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.84. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 billion, a PE ratio of -873.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

