Contrasting Provident Acquisition (PAQC) & Its Rivals

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC – Get Rating) is one of 683 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Provident Acquisition to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Acquisition N/A -63.00% 5.48% Provident Acquisition Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Provident Acquisition and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Acquisition Competitors 174 679 963 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.36%. Given Provident Acquisition’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Provident Acquisition and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Acquisition N/A $10.60 million 8.36 Provident Acquisition Competitors $1.16 billion $58.40 million -19.20

Provident Acquisition’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Provident Acquisition. Provident Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Provident Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Acquisition rivals beat Provident Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

