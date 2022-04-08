Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 342 ($4.49) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSP. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 280 ($3.67) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

Shares of Countryside Partnerships stock opened at GBX 245.89 ($3.22) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. Countryside Partnerships has a fifty-two week low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 391.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

