Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 250 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.69) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

Shares of LON:CSP opened at GBX 245.89 ($3.22) on Friday. Countryside Partnerships has a 52 week low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 3.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 286.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 391.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 17.78.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

