Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.85 Million

Covalent (CQT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000799 BTC on exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $86.85 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Covalent has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046486 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.66 or 0.07546951 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,788.68 or 1.00266347 BTC.

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

